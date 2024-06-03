Kalki 2898 AD to have grand trailer launch in Mumbai in presence of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B?

Follow us on Image Source : PRABHAS'S INSTAGRAM Makers of Kalki 2898 AD are planning for grand trailer launch in Mumbai

'Kalki 2898 AD' has been in the headlines ever since its inception. There has been tremendous curiosity about the film. The producers of the film have also started marketing the film in various ways. After sharing several new posters of the film, an animated series of two main characters Bhairava and Bujji of the film was also launched. After this series, people's curiosity about the film has increased even more. Now to ignite more anticipation, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are reportedly planning for a grand trailer launch in Mumbai.

Kalki 2898 AD trailer may be launched in Mumbai

Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film based on Indian culture. According to reports, the makers of this film are planning to release the trailer in Mumbai. According to media reports, the trailer of the film can be released on June 7. However, it is yet to be officially announced.

About the film

Many big actors will be seen in this high-budget and high-level VFX film. Superstars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani will be seen in the film. This will be a pan-India film, hence, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on June 27, 2024. The budget of the film is said to be Rs 600 crore. Vaijayanti Movies is producing this film.

Bujji and Bhairav ​​​​are available on Amazon Prime

As the release date of the film approaches, its marketing has started in full swing. The makers have recently launched an animated series related to the film. This animated series introduces Bujji and Bhairav ​​who appear in the film. Some people believe that the producers are also trying to reach out to children through this series. Through this series, people have been introduced to the world shown in the film. This series is available on Amazon Prime.

Also Read: Roy Kapur Films announce India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen's biopic