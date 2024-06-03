Roy Kapur Films announce India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen's biopic

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Roy Kapur Films announce Sukumar Sen's biopic

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has announced the biopic on India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen. For those who don't know, Sen is regarded as the architect of India's first general elections. Roy Kapur Films has bought the rights to this film based on the life of Sukumar Sen. On Monday, the Instagram handle of Roy Kapur Films shared a collage of pictures of Sukumar Sen and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Sharing this picture, the production house wrote that it should not matter who we voted for by pressing which symbol in the last month. The real story and symbol is that small black line on your index finger as Roy Kapur Films brings an incredible story that one would not want to miss.

Roy Kapur Films bought the rights

Siddharth Roy Kapur seems very excited about this biopic. 'We are going to bring the incredible story of one of our national heroes, the great hero Sukumar Sen, to the big screen. This is a proud moment for me. Sukumar Sen has played an important role in shaping the democratic history of India. He gave a system to identify political parties based on different symbols and colors. At the same time, he empowered voters to deal with illiteracy and the idea of ​​applying indelible ink on nails after voting was also his. He is no more, but many of his inventions are still present today' the filmmaker said.

Sukumar Sen's family expressed happiness

Sukumar Sen's family has expressed their happiness about this film being made on the biography of Sukumar Sen. His grandson Sanjeev Sen said, 'One of the biggest successes of India as a nation has been its successful democracy. The foundation of all democracies is free and fair elections. The credit for laying the foundation for this vibrant electoral process goes to Sukumar Sen. Our grandfather was the first CEC of independent India and we are proud of him.

