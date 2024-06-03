Ashutosh Gowariker becomes first Indian producer to receive 'Saint Tropez Medal'

Follow us on Image Source : SAINT TROPEZ'S X Ashutosh Gowariker receives 'Saint Tropez Medal'

Producer Ashutosh Gowariker has become the first Indian filmmaker to be honoured with the 'Saint Tropez Medal'. A ceremony was organised in the city of Saint Tropez, France for excellence in cinema. Where Ashutosh was honoured with the prestigious 'Saint Tropez Medal' on June 1 at the Nirvana Indian Culture and Cinema Festival.

Gowariker wants to create a strong bond between the cultures of France and India

Producer Ashutosh Gowariker has produced great films like 'Lagaan' (2001), 'Swades' (2004) and 'Jodha Akbar' (2008). After receiving the medal, he expressed his gratitude and said, 'I would like to thank the Mayor of Saint-Tropez, Sylvie Siri, for this honour. I look forward to contributing to strengthening the bond between the cultural and cinema industries of France and India.'

Indian Ambassador was also honoured at Saint Tropez

The second edition of the Nirvana Festival was organised in Saint Tropez. In this event, apart from producer Gowariker, Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco 'His Excellency Javed Ashraf' and 'Lord Rami Ranger' were honoured with the Saint Tropez Medal. After receiving the honour, Ambassador Ashraf said, 'I am very happy to be in Saint Tropez, I am happy to support the Nirvana Festival, which aims to connect the threads of the history of France and India. Special thanks to Mayor Sylvie Siri.' At the same time, Lord Ranger said, 'I feel very proud to accept the Saint Tropez Medal during the Indian Cultural and Film Festival, Nirvana. St. Tropez has a very special relationship with the empire of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.'

These films were screened at Nirvana Indian Culture and Cinema Festival

Indian filmmaker Leena Yadav's 'Parched' and Jude Anthony Joseph's '2018 - Everyone is a Hero' were also screened at the event. Gowariker's 'Swades' was also shown in St. Tropez. During this time, along with the screening of films, many cultural programs related to Indian food, fashion, music, dance and yoga were also held.