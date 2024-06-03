Central Crime Branch arrests Telugu actress Hema after questioning in rave party case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Telugu actress Hema has been arrested after questioning in rave party case

Telugu actress Hema's troubles seem to be increasing in the Bengaluru rave party case. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested her on Monday (June 3) after interrogation. Earlier, the CCB had sent notices to eight people including the Telugu actress. The whole matter is about a rave party organised on May 22 on the outskirts of the city. About 86 people involved in this party were confirmed to have consumed drugs. According to reports, 73 men and 30 women were involved in the party. The Anti-Narcotics Division of Karnataka Police carried out this raid.

Another actress was also present at the party

The raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Division of Karnataka Police found that several people had attended the rave party, including 73 men and 30 women, including two Telugu actresses. Apart from Hema, the other Telugu actress who attended the party is said to be Asha Roy.

Police gave this statement

On this matter, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said that the blood samples of the people who attended the rave party were sent to the laboratory for testing. Giving information, he said, "On the night of May 19, the CCB of Bengaluru Police raided a farmhouse in Electronic City based on specific information. About 100 people were present on the occasion. After the search, drugs and narcotics were recovered from the place." However, more details on the case and the recent arrests are awaited.

