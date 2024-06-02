Horoscope Today, June 3: Chances for Virgo in job promotion; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 3: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 3, 2024: Today is the Dwadashi date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. Dwadashi's date will remain till 12.20 pm tonight. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 9.11 am today, after which Shobhan Yoga will start. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 12.06 pm tonight. Apart from this, Hershel has entered Taurus on June 1. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 3, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

1. Aries

Today is going to be a day full of happiness. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of tourism will get financial benefits today. Today your financial side will remain strong. You will work hard in the right direction, which will get more work done. Today you can be honoured by an institution. People employed today can get a promotion. Neighbours can praise you for social work. New ideas will come to your mind regarding business.

2. Taurus

Today you can suddenly gain money. Which will improve your financial condition a lot. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then buy it after seeing Rahukal. Happiness will come to the house. Today people will praise you for seeing your practical nature. Those interested in the music field can get an offer from the film industry today. You can plan to go somewhere with your brothers. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Your behaviour towards elders will remain good.

3. Gemini

Today luck will be with you. The problems in business will end today. New ways of earning money will be seen. If you are organising a party at home today, then invite everyone. Today you will meet someone who will benefit you a lot in business. Use sweet language while talking to others today, people will be very impressed by you. Due to this, your mind will be happy. Today your married life is going to be good. Children will be busy with sports.

4. Cancer

Today will be a beneficial day. You will get a good deal regarding business. You will have fun with friends in college and will also go to parties somewhere. Engineering students will get an email from a multinational company today. Students will think about their careers and will also take advice from an experienced person. Today your health will be better than before. Today you will finalise talks with a property dealer to buy a new house. Good marriage proposals will come from unmarried people.

5. Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today someone can be special for your career. Newly married people of this zodiac will go to a function today. Where you will meet someone who will make you happy. Parents' advice is going to prove effective in any new business. Students will concentrate on their studies. Look at the bright side of the situation and you will find that things are improving. Today you are going to receive some unexpected money, which you have been waiting for a long time.

6. Virgo

Today will be a favourable day. Today people will be impressed by your creativity. Your respect will increase more than before. Today there are chances of promotion in the job. Understanding with colleagues in the office will increase today. Today you may have to go out for a business deal. There are chances of monetary gains. Today is going to be a day full of happiness for newly married people. You can go for dinner with your spouse. Today is a very good day for people preparing for competitive exams.

7. Libra

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will be able to hone your talent properly. Today will bring good results for students of political science. Today you will easily find a solution to even the biggest problem. Take proper care of your health today. Proceed only after consulting a doctor. Today a government official will help you solve your land-related issues. Today is a very good day to solve legal issues.

8. Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day. Today any of your special wishes will be fulfilled. Students who are pursuing education in other cities are likely to get some big success today. Do not get into unnecessary arguments with any stranger today. Today you will discuss something with your loved ones, some problems will be solved. Try to take everyone along. Today you will go to a party with a friend. There will be a festive atmosphere due to the arrival of a little guest in the house.

9. Sagittarius

Today will be a day full of happiness. Young children can get a gift from their father today. Today you can also go somewhere with your family. Today there are chances of growth in business. You can plan to go out with your family. You can go to a party with your friends in the evening. Your business can grow twofold. Sweetness will increase in married life. Women will learn to make a dish online today. Students studying law will get advice from a big lawyer today.

10. Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. There is a possibility of getting some good news. Today you will be successful in creating harmony between family relationships. Today you will be interested in office work. If you are thinking of completing any important work today, then you will complete it before time today, but there is a need to plan in advance. Today is an auspicious day to join a new course. Today is the day for lovemates to add sweetness to the relationship.

11. Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Money can be spent on entertainment. Today you can get success in the work that has been pending for many days. You should avoid hurrying up for any work in the office, work with patience. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac, you will be interested in studies. Health will be better than before today. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics. Lovemates will go for a walk today.

12. Pisces

Today will be a great day. If you are going to do any transaction related to a new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Use sweet language while talking to any stranger today. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac sign. You can go out for dinner with your spouse. There will be harmony between the two. Doing yoga regularly will keep you healthy and fit today. Today will be a good day for students.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (June 3-June 9): New possibilities in love for Aries; know about other zodiac signs