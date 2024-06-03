Ananya Panday does Hindi voice-overs for Inside Out 2, film to hit theatres on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ananya Panday does Hindi voice-overs for Inside Out 2

Ananya Pandey remains in the limelight due to her films and personal life as well. Now the actress's voice is going to be heard in an animated film and this movie is none other than the second part of Inside Out. Its first part came in 2015 and now its second part is going to release after 9 years. Disney Films has shared a video on its Instagram handle. In this video, the actress is seen happily going to the voice-over room inside the studio. "The only emotion we are full of is excitement Watch this space for more! Watch Disney & Pixar’s Inside Out 2, in cinemas from June 14," read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Users reaction follows

Let us tell you that Ananya has given her voice to a character named Riley in the Hindi version of 'Inside Out 2'. Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey has expressed her happiness by sharing emojis. At the same time, a user commented and wrote, 'I am excited to see Ananya in Inside Out 2'. Another user wrote, 'I am looking forward to hearing Ananya's voice in it.'

Let us tell you that Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 is going to be released in theatres on June 14. Apart from work, Ananya's relationship rumours also keep her afloat in headlines. Recently, there were news that the actor broke up with Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur. However, none of the actors have yet reacted to these rumours.

Ananya Pandey's work front

After appearing in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​​​Gaurav, the actress is now going to appear in 'Call Me Bay'. Her first look from this series was out a few days ago. This Amazon Prime series is going to stream on September 6.

