Jaipur hit-and-run case: Congress expels accused Usman Khan from party amid protest The driver first hit a scooty near the Santosh Mata Temple and then continued to drive recklessly, crushing those who had fallen on the road and ramming into more people and vehicles along the way, police said.

Jaipur hit-and-run case: The Jaipur City District Congress Committee has taken prompt action in response to the tragic incident in Nahargarh, where an SUV mowed down pedestrians, resulting in three casualties and several injuries. Usman Khan, who has been identified as the driver involved in the incident and was reportedly associated with Congress, has now been expelled from the party’s district executive committee.

Three persons were killed, and at least eight others sustained injuries when the speeding car ran over several pedestrians in the Nahargarh area. As the vehicle moved from MI Road to the narrow lanes under the Nahargarh police station area, the drunk driver mowed down people and vehicles on its way, police said. The SUV even collided with vehicles parked outside the police station. Those injured in the accident were Virendra Singh (48), Mamta Kanwar (50), Monesh Soni (28), Mohammad Jalaluddin (44), Deepika Saini (17), Vijay Narayan (65), Jebunnisha (50), Anshika (24), and Awadhesh Pareek (37).

Tensions flare in Nahargarh

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and chaos following the incident, with bystanders rushing to help the injured while emergency services were called in. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Tensions flared in the Nahargarh area following the incident as angry residents took to the streets in protest. The crowd blocked the road and set tyres ablaze, demanding justice for the victims and capital punishment for the accused.

FIR registered against accused

Police said Khan owns a factory manufacturing iron beds in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area. A medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. An FIR has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the father of deceased Mamta Kanwar. Following the incident, tension spread in the area, and police from four stations were deployed on Nahargarh Road and nearby areas to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ: Jaipur hit-and-run case: Three killed, 8 injured after speeding car rams crowd, accused arrested | VIDEO