Rajasthan accident: Two killed, several injured as speeding SUV runs over pedestrians in Jaipur | VIDEO

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a speeding car ran over several pedestrians in Rajasthan's Jaipur. As per details, the incident occurred on a busy stretch near the Nahargarh area. The CCTV footage capturing the moment of impact has also surfaced, showing the SUV ploughing through the victims in what appears to be a case of reckless driving.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and chaos following the incident, with bystanders rushing to help the injured while emergency services were called in. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials have reached the spot and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether the driver was under the influence or if it was a case of mechanical failure.

More details to be added.