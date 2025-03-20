Rajasthan accident: Six killed as trailer truck overturns on car in Bikaner The horrific incident took place near Deshnok in Bikaner district. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but the impact was so severe that all occupants of the car died on the spot, as per an official.

Rajasthan accident: In a tragic incident, six people were killed when a heavy trailer truck overturned onto a car near Deshnok in Bikaner district on Wednesday night. Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Kavita Godara confirmed the incident stating, "A major accident has taken place near Deshnok. Six people travelling in a car lost their lives after a truck trailer toppled over it."

Eyewitnesses described the scene as harrowing, with local residents rushing to help before emergency teams arrived. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but the impact was so severe that all occupants of the car died on the spot, an official said.

Road accidents in Rajasthan

In a series of tragic road accidents across Dausa and Jaipur districts in Rajasthan, five people, including two siblings, lost their lives, while 25 others sustained injuries. The incidents took place on February 5, with police reporting details of the accidents.

The first accident occurred in the Balaheri police jurisdiction in Dausa, where a truck collided with a motorcycle, killing two siblings—18-year-old Pooja Bairwa and her 16-year-old brother Roshan Bairwa. The motorcycle, carrying four people, was heading towards Mandawar when it was hit by the truck near Patoli village. The siblings died on the spot, while their father, Mahesh Bairwa, and another child were hospitalised. The bodies were later handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 10 passengers injured in collision between bus and truck on Ajmer road | VIDEO