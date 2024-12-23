Rajasthan: 10 passengers injured in collision between bus and truck on Ajmer road | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A low-floor bus and a speeding truck collided on Ajmer highway

At least ten passengers were injured in a massive collision between a low-floor bus and a speeding truck near King Hotel on Ajmer Road highway in Rajasthan on Monday. This bus was going from Chandpol towards Bagru, when a speeding truck hit the bus. The bus driver and passengers suffered serious injuries after the collision. All the injured passengers were immediately sent to SMS Hospital, while the bus driver has been admitted to Bhardwaj hospital.

10 passengers injured

As a repercussion of the accident, around 10 passengers in the bus got severely injured. They are admitted in the hospital and undergoing medical treatment. The injured were taken to the hospital with the help of local people and police. Police is investigating to take action against the truck driver.

After the accident, huge crowd gathered on Ajmer Road. The accident caused a traffic disruptions on the highway. With the help of a crane, the police shifted the damaged vehicles to one side and smoothened the traffic.

Jaipur highway accident

On December 20, a huge accident was reported on the Jaipur highway after an LPG tanker collided with a truck. At least 14 people are killed in this accident. The collision sparked a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno in which 14 people died and nearly 40 vehicles were engulfed in flames.

More than 30 people who suffered burn injuries are undergoing treatment.

As per the data released by Rajasthan's department of transport and road safety, the number of accidents rose to 23,614 in 2022 compared to 20,951 in the previous year.

Rajasthan was also among the six large states that accounted for nearly 55 per cent of the 1,73,000 (1.73 lakh) road accident deaths in the country in 2023.

