Dubai Crown Prince in Delhi today: What's the agenda and how will visit boost India's ties with UAE? This high-level visit not only marks a new chapter in India's diplomatic ties with the UAE but also reinforces the growing strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two nations. This will be the Crown Prince's first visit to India.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is set to visit India on April 8-9. During his visit, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs. This marks Al Maktoum's first official visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several key Ministers, senior-level government officials, and a prominent delegation of business leaders, reflecting the growing depth of the India-UAE partnership and its expanding strategic scope.

What's on the agenda?

One of the major highlights of the visit will be a working lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi on April 8, where the two leaders are expected to engage in wide-ranging discussions. From expanding trade and energy collaboration to enhancing digital partnerships and cultural exchanges, the agenda is packed with opportunity. According to reports, the leaders of both countries will also explore new pathways for investment, especially under the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has already boosted trade volumes dramatically since its inception.

In addition to his engagement with the Prime Minister, the Crown Prince will hold separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Following engagements in the capital, Sheik Hamdan will visit Mumbai from April 8 to 9. During his time there, he will participate in a business roundtable involving top Indian and Emirati business leaders.

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies and the UAE being a major trade and logistics hub, boosting trade ties remains a central focus. The Crown Prince is expected to meet key Indian business leaders and policymakers to explore:

Expansion of bilateral trade volume, which already surpassed $85 billion in 2023–24.

UAE's investment in Indian infrastructure projects, particularly in renewable energy, ports, logistics, and smart cities.

Start-up ecosystem partnerships between Indian innovators and Dubai-based investors.

Technology and Innovation Collaborations.

How will visit boost India's ties with UAE?

The India-UAE relationship has evolved from traditional trade to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marked by mutual respect, economic synergy, and shared global outlook. PM Modi's frequent engagements with UAE leadership, and the UAE's support for India on international platforms also reflect this growing trust.

Notably, this visit comes on the heels of India hosting a slew of global leaders. The Crown Prince's visit is expected to open new doors of economic diplomacy and inspire fresh momentum in bilateral cooperation. As both nations work toward a multi-sectoral strategic vision, today's discussions could lay the groundwork for next-generation partnerships that not only benefit the two countries but also contribute to regional stability and global progress.

