Meghalaya unrest: Two dead after police open fire during clashes in West Garo Hills

Shillong:

Two people died after security forces opened fire while trying to control a violent crowd in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district early on Tuesday. The unrest occurred amid rising tension related to the nomination process for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a confrontation broke out between members of tribal and non-tribal communities. The situation quickly turned violent, forcing security personnel to intervene.

Police said they opened fire after attempts to disperse the crowd failed. The firing resulted in the deaths of two individuals, though authorities have not yet released further details about the victims.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma confirmed the incident and said the violence erupted during the clash between the two groups. Security forces were deployed in the area to restore order and prevent further escalation.

"The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly," Sangma said.

Internet shut, curfew imposed amid unrest

Curfew has been imposed and mobile internet services have been suspended in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya following the incidents of violence. Officials said the curfew began on March 10 and will remain in effect for 24 hours, while mobile internet services will stay suspended for 48 hours.

The restrictions were introduced after a group of miscreants damaged several shops in the Chibinang area on Monday evening.

District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal stated that the step was taken following reports suggesting a possible disturbance to public peace that could threaten lives and property in the district.

Under the order, residents are not allowed to leave their homes within the limits of West Garo Hills during the curfew period.

Authorities said the measures were necessary considering the current law and order situation and were intended to prevent any disruption to public peace.