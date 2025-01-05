Dubai shines on Global Power City Index: See Its ranking among world's top cities

Follow us on Image Source : X Dubai among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second year

The Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI) ranked Dubai as the top 8th country in terms of attracting people. Middle East's city has been ranked eighth worldwide in the GPCI 2024 for the second year in a row. Dubai became the first in the Middle East to achieve this milestone.

In an annual study released by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation, the index highlights Dubai’s role as a leader in innovation, economic dynamism, and global connectivity.

This achievement makes Dubai the only city in the Middle East to feature in the top 10, reaffirming its position as a major global hub for business, talent, and investment.

“Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent,” said Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Crown Prince highlighted the key drivers behind Dubai's success, including its world-class infrastructure, which continues to attract global investment and top talent.

He highlighted the city’s flexible and progressive legislative framework, designed to foster innovation and adapt to evolving global trends.

He also underscored the importance of Dubai’s strong public-private sector partnerships, which have created a dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and growth.

“Dubai’s high ranking on global indices shows that we are not just keeping pace with the world, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence,” he added.

The Global Power City Index (GPCI) evaluates and ranks major cities according to their “magnetism”, or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from across he world.

It does so by measuring six functions — Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility — providing a multidimensional ranking.

(With PTI inputs)