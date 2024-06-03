Monday, June 03, 2024
     
Ranveer Singh takes Deepika Padukone on dinner date after returning from Anant-Radhika wedding party cruise

Along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, DP's mother Ujjwala Padukone and her friends could also be spotted in the video.

Published on: June 03, 2024 22:21 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Ranveer Singh spotted with Deepika Padukone on dinner date

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai on Monday after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding party cruise. For the unversed, the cruise party started in Italy on May 29th and ended in the South of France on May 2nd. After homecoming, Ranveer took his wife and global star Deepika Padukone on a dinner date in Mumbai. The video of which is now going viral on social media. Where Ranveer was spotted in a blue shirt and white pants, Deepika wore a red and white checked-coloured kurta pant set. 

Along with the couple, DP's mother Ujjwala Padukone and her friends could also be spotted in the video. Watch the video here:

Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their firstborn in September. The couple shared the good news with their fans on Instagram. However, ever since Ranveer and Deepika had to also face a lot of trolls. First, trolls blamed the couple for opting for surrogacy and not revealing. However, when cameras, caught DP's baby bump during voting day, then again they had to face trolling, as social media users called it fake. What ever the social media noise may be, Ranveer and Deepika seem to be enjoying this time. Moreover, the Don 3 actor has also taken paternity leave for his first child. 

On DeepVeer's work front

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He is currently focusing on his upcoming Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again. He will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last seen on screen in Fighter. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the titular role. Apart from this, she will also star in Singham Again, playing a pivotal role.

