Why did Cameron Green not bowl against Mumbai Indians? Check Cricket Australia's big clarification

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The five-time champions dominated Kolkata in several aspects of the game. Still, despite MI registering a brilliant victory, the situation of ace all-rounder Cameron Green has been the hotter topic.

It is worth noting that Green was the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 auction, being roped in by KKR for Rs. 25.2 crore. He was brought in by Andre Russell, who retired and joined KKR’s coaching staff. The three-time champions looked for an explosive batter who could bowl as well.

However, many fans were surprised when Green did not bowl for KKR in their clash against Mumbai. When skipper Ajinkya Rahane was asked about the same, the veteran batter simply stated, "Ask Cricket Australia.”

"When he starts bowling, the combination will be slightly different. Finding that balance with the ball is really important, so hopefully Green starts to bowl soon so we can find the combinations that will be okay,” Rahane said after the game.

What did Cricket Australia say about Cameron Green’s situation?

Cricket Australia came forward and confirmed that Cameron Green had a significant operation on his back in late 2024 and is currently dealing with minor problems in his back, and Kolkata Knight Riders was briefed with the details on the same as well.

"Cameron has a lower back injury, which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period. Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to returning in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information,” a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

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