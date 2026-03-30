Kashmiri LeT terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone, handler in metro poster case, arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from the Delhi border. The accused has been identified as Shabbir Ahmad, who was allegedly working as part of a sleeper cell network. According to officials, Shabbir Ahmad had been operating covertly and was involved in spreading anti-national propaganda. He allegedly pasted objectionable and anti-India posters at several locations to create unrest and influence public sentiment. Investigators believe that the module was developed under the direction of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

What was the metro poster case?

The arrest comes weeks after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) complaint on February 8, 2026, at the Supreme Court Metro station triggered a high-priority investigation. Posters carrying inflammatory and anti-India messages were found at multiple locations, including Janpath, raising serious security concerns.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the DPDP Act, following which the Special Cell launched an extensive probe combining ground intelligence and technical surveillance.

Investigators uncovered a well-organised LeT module operating across several states. Acting on leads, the Special Cell carried out raids in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in February, arresting multiple suspects, including several Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living in India using fake identities.

Search operations led to the recovery of incriminating material such as mobile phones, fake identity documents, bank cards, and pro-Pakistan posters. Officials also found videos showing reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Delhi, including the Red Fort and religious sites.

Shabir Lone’s role as mastermind

According to officials, Shabir Ahmad Lone was operating from abroad and was the main handler of the module. He is accused of radicalising recruits, coordinating poster campaigns, and directing surveillance of potential targets.

Investigators believe he played a central role in expanding the network by recruiting individuals, particularly illegal migrants, and assigning them tasks ranging from propaganda to reconnaissance and possible terror planning.

Police sources revealed that Lone has a history of terror-related activities. He was previously arrested in 2007 in a case involving weapons and explosives but later managed to escape after his release and relocate abroad.

He is believed to have undergone terror training and maintained links with top operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Agencies suspect that the current module was functioning with support from Pakistan’s intelligence network.

Also Read: Delhi Police busts LeT terror cell: Hafiz Saeed links exposed after 8 Bangladeshi operatives arrested