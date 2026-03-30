Mary Beth Hurt dies at 79, loses battle to Alzheimer's disease

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Mary Beth Hurt, who starred in films such as Interiors, The World According to Garp, The Age of Innocence and Six Degrees of Separation, died at the age of 79. She had been battling Alzheimer's disease. Her passing was confirmed by her family.

According to ANI, Mary Beth Hurt breathed her last on Sunday morning in Jersey City, USA. Her family members were by her side. Her daughter, Molly Schrader, and her husband, filmmaker Paul Schrader, confirmed her passing in a joint post on Facebook. Mary Beth Hurt is survived by her husband, Paul Schrader, a daughter, and a son.

Family confirms her passing

Mary Beth Hurt's family confirmed her demise through a post on social media. They wrote, 'She was a wonderful actress, wife, sister, mother, and friend. She fulfilled all these roles with great dignity and strength. We are all deeply saddened, but find some solace in knowing that she is now free from her suffering and rests peacefully alongside her sisters.'

Mary Beth Hurt's career

Throughout her long career, Mary Beth Hurt worked in a diverse range of films and television series. She received three Tony Award nominations for her performances in Crimes of the Heart, Trelawney of the Wells and Benefactors. She also appeared in films such as The World According to Garp, Young Adult, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Lady in the Water. She collaborated with her husband, Paul Schrader, on films such as Affliction and Light Sleeper. On television, she played minor roles in series such as Law & Order.

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