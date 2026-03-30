Alex Duong, comedian known for Blue Bloods, dies at 42 following rare cancer fight

New Delhi:

Renowned comedian and actor Alex Duong passed away at the age of 42 while fighting cancer. He breathed his last in Los Angeles. Alex passed away at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. He went into septic shock on Friday night and died the following morning. His family and close friends were by his side during his final moments.

Alex Duong was celebrated for his exceptional comedy, writing, and acting skills. He appeared in numerous TV series, including Blue Bloods, Pretty Little Liars and Dexter.

Alex Duong battled multiple illnesses

Last year, Alex was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, which affects the entire body. He had been undergoing treatment for over a year. In early 2025, he also underwent surgery to remove a tumor located behind his eye.

Alex's family

Alex is survived by his wife, Christina and their five-year-old daughter, Everest. His friend, Hillary Steel, shared this heartbreaking news on a GoFundMe page. She noted that Alex was pain-free in his final moments and was able to say goodbye to his young daughter.

Alex Duong: The comedian

Alex was highly active within the comedy community. He was a renowned comedian and actor known for his exceptional skills in both comedy and acting. His acting credits include Blue Bloods, Pretty Little Liars and Dexter. Since 2021, he had been working as a doorman at the renowned Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Last August, a special benefit comedy show was organised in his honour, featuring performances by numerous comedians.

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