Delhi Police busts LeT terror cell: Hafiz Saeed links exposed after 8 Bangladeshi operatives arrested

New Delhi:

On February 8 (Sunday), a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) complaint at Delhi's Supreme Court Metro station ignited a high-stakes hunt. Radical posters glorifying Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM)Burhan Wani, screaming "India stop genocide and Free Kashmir," and Urdu slogans like "Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai" surfaced across Janpath and beyond. Delhi Police's Special Cell took over FIR Number 01/26 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 152/196/197 and DPDP Act, tracing leads from initial footwork by Inspector Ajay Kumar's team.

Multi-state raids bust sleeper network

Intelligence fused with human tips pinpointed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module run by Bangladesh-based Kashmiri handler Shabir Ahmad Lone. On February 15 (Sunday), Special Cell raided Majherpara, Kolkata, nabbing Umar Faruk (31, Malda, WB) and Robiul Islam (31, Bangladesh). Six days later, on February 21 (Sunday), simultaneous strikes in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, arrested Mohd Mizanur Rehman (32), Mohd Sefayat Hossain (34), Mohd Zahidul Islam (40), Mohd Liton (40), Mohd Uzzal (27) and Umar (32)- all Bangladeshi illegals posing with fake Indian IDs in garment factories.

Recoveries paint sinister plot

Raids yielded pro-Pakistan posters plastered in West Bengal hideouts, 10 incriminating phones, 25 credit/debit cards, 5 POS machines, Bangladeshi passports and IDs. Videos showed reconnaissance of vital Delhi sites like Red Fort and temples, plus weapon-buying bids. The cell aimed at major strikes, funded by Pakistan's ISI to recruit illegals via LeT camps.

Mastermind's 26/11 ties and revival bid

Shabir Ahmad Lone (@Raja @Kashmiri, Kangan, Srinagar), nabbed by Special Cell in 2007 with AK-47s and grenades (FIR 59/2007), escaped Tihar post-2018 to Bangladesh. Trained in Muzaffarabad's Daura-e-Aam/Khaas, he linked directly to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and 26/11 plotter Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, per 2007 evidence. From exile, Shabir radicalised Umar in March 2025, ordering Delhi/Kolkata posters (affixed February 7-8), recce videos, arms hunts and Tamil Nadu recruits via aide Saidul Islam. Accomplice Saidul eased Shabir's Bangladesh entry and fed Tamil Nadu intel.

Timely bust thwarts pan-India carnage

Led by Inspector Sunil Rajain, Dheeraj, ACP Rahul Vikram and DCP Amit Kaushik, the 10-day op- spanning Delhi, Gurugram surveillance, tech trails and WB/TN blitzes- averted blasts at religious icons, possibly avenging a Pakistan mosque attack. Seven illegals masked as locals; probes hunt funding, sleepers and cross-border enablers amid Bangladesh unrest.