'Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan can never take away any role from me', says Jaideep Ahlawat

Follow us on Image Source : JAIDEEP AHLAWAT'S INSTAGRAM Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen in Pataal Lok 2

Whenever a star kid makes his debut in the Bollywood film industry, the issue of nepotism also starts along with it. There is a debate in the industry about nepotism on most days. From fans to stars, everyone is seen giving their reaction on this. Now recently Jaideep Ahlawat has also spoken on this issue and put forth his side. The Raazi actor has said that he does not believe in nepotism.

No one can take away his role, says Jaideep

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has received praise for his performance in 'The Broken News 2', was asked if nepotism has ever affected him personally. In response to this, Jaideep Ahlawat said that he does not think Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan will ever take away any role from him. "He is Ranbir Kapoor and if someone thinks that he is a good actor just because he is a star kid, then do not believe in this. Even if he had come from outside, he would still have become Ranbir Kapoor. I have not come to the industry to become Ranbir Kapoor and if any girl comes to the industry to become the next Alia Bhatt, then also she is wrong. I am not the second Ranbir Kapoor, I am the first Jaideep Ahlawat," said the Jane Jaan actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat's work front

After working with Sonali Bendre in 'The Broken News 2', the actor is now going to be seen in 'Maharaj' soon. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is also going to make his debut in the industry with this movie. This movie is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on June 14. Along with Jaideep and Junaid, Shalini Pandey is also going to play an important role in it. Sharvari Wagh will be seen doing a cameo in this film.

