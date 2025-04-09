Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Chargesheet says knife pieces recovered from crime scene, accused match Mumbai Police have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the Bandra court in connection with the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. The document includes forensic evidence, confirming that knife fragments recovered from the crime scene, the actor’s body, and the accused match.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in a Bandra court in connection with the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan in January. The document includes forensic evidence and other material linking the arrested accused, Shariful Islam, to the attack. “This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence collected during the investigation. The forensic lab report confirms that knife fragments recovered from the crime scene, Saif Ali Khan’s body, and the accused are parts of the same weapon,” police said.

The chargesheet also includes a fingerprint report matching Islam’s left hand, recovered during the investigation.

The shocking incident occurred on January 16 when the accused, identified as Shehzad alias Shariful Islam, allegedly broke into Khan’s residence in Bandra with the intent to rob. During the break-in, Khan was stabbed and sustained serious injuries to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and discharged five days later, on January 21.

Investigators said the accused had entered India from Bangladesh and lived in various parts of Kolkata before travelling to Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)