Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son injured in school fire in Singapore Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore, the party said in a statement on Monday. The incident left Mark with burns on his hands and legs. He also suffered lung complications due to smoke inhalation and is currently under medical care at a hospital in Singapore, the statement added.

Despite the incident, Kalyan said he would go ahead with his scheduled visit to Kuridi village near Araku Valley. “I had assured the villagers I would meet them as planned, and I intend to complete the tour,” he said.

The deputy CM noted that he would travel to Singapore immediately after finalising development programmes in the tribal region. Further updates on his son’s health are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)