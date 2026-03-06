IND vs NZ: 3 New Zealand players India need to be wary of in T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad :

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams also made it to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2025 and almost exactly a year later, will again lock horns in the summit clash of an ICC event. India won the Champions Trophy final, played in Dubai and the Kiwis have got a perfect opportunity to get the better of the men in blue in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand have once again managed to punch above their weight as they stunned the favourites, South Africa in the semifinal thanks to a 33-ball century from Finn Allen. Apart from him, several other Kiwi players will also be a threat to India in the final. Here are three New Zealand players India need to be wary of in the T20 World Cup final:

1. Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell might not have done much so far for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. But when it comes to playing against India, the man ups his game a notch to win it for New Zealand. He has scored 741 runs in 11 innings in ODIs against India at an average of 74.1 with four centuries and two fifties so far. He played a crucial role in New Zealand winning their first-ever bilateral series against India in India in January 2026. Even in the shortest format, Mitchell has scored 366 runs against the men in blue in 19 innings at a strike rate of 148.17 which is a decent record. So, India will have to be wary of Mitchell's ability to perform against them and batting down the order, he can play a massive role if New Zealand lose early wickets.

2. Tim Seifert

Finn Allen played the knock of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the semifinal and it could be his opening partner, Tim Seifert, who takes the onus on himself in the final. Seifert is also a swashbuckling batter and has already amassed 274 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 161.17 with three fifties so far in the ongoing edition. He can singlehandedly win the game for his side on his day and India will have to be careful of his ability at the top of the order.

3. Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner also loves to play against India and is a smart bowler when it comes to spin bowling. Even though he has picked only two wickets in this tournament, his economy of 6.33 is among the best in the competition. The left-arm spinner boasts of a brilliant record against India, picking up 23 wickets in 26 innings at a strike rate of 16.2 and he tends to keep the batters guessing. His spell in the 2016 T20 World Cup in Nagpur is still remembered fondly in New Zealand. India will have to play out Santner carefully and not let him dictate the game as well.

