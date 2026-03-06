'We are committed to lasting peace, but...': Iran President's big remark on truce amid West Asia conflict

Tehran:

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday spoke about ongoing "mediation efforts" aimed at resolving the crisis.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said several countries had begun attempts to mediate between the US, Israel and Iran.

Clarifying Tehran’s position, the Iranian President said the country remained committed to long-term peace in West Asia but stressed that mediation should be directed at those he blamed for triggering the tensions.

"Some countries have initiated efforts for mediation. Our response to them is clear: We are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country," Pezeshkian said.

"The audience for mediation should be those who, by underestimating the Iranian people, ignited the fire of provocation," he added.

Israel pounds Tehran, Iran launches retaliatory attacks

Israeli warplanes carried out heavy strikes on Iran’s capital Tehran on Friday, while Iran continued retaliatory attacks against Israel and countries in the Gulf region, the Associated Press reported.

Since the conflict began last week, the United States and Israel have launched strikes across Iran, targeting senior leadership, elements of its nuclear programme and military installations.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran. Eyewitnesses described the bombardment as particularly intense, saying the blasts were strong enough to shake homes in the area, according to AP. The escalation also comes as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the American air campaign against Iran would “surge dramatically”.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and several countries in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The attacks focused on nations that host US military bases and facilities.

Qatar said on Friday it intercepted a drone targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the US Central Command. Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles headed towards Sultan Air Base south of Riyadh, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Also read: US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates