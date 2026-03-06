'No deal with Iran except unconditional surrender': Trump's stark warning amid widening conflict

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran amid massive ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The US President categorically said that there will be “no deal” with Tehran and that only surrender was an option left before them.

He said the US and its allies would choose an “acceptable” leader to helm the strife-hit country to ensure peace and stability.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Over the past week, the United States and Israel have carried out sustained military strikes against targets in Iran, marking one of the most significant escalations in the Middle East in years. These operations began after diplomatic negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program collapsed, and included coordinated air and missile attacks on Iranian strategic and leadership sites. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in these strikes, which has driven tensions still higher.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of missile and drone attacks toward Israel and across the Gulf region, including at locations hosting US military forces, as Tehran vows to defend itself and punish its adversaries.

The conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread destruction. According to Iranian health officials, more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran due to the strikes and ensuing hostilities.