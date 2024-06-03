Congress receives fewer votes than NOTA in Sikkim assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sikkim assembly election results.

The results of the Sikkim Assembly elections, held alongside the Lok Sabha elections 2024, were announced on Sunday, June 2. The Congress party faced a major setback, receiving fewer votes than the NOTA (None of the Above) option. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), achieved a significant victory, winning 31 out of 32 seats. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, secured only one seat. Voting for Sikkim's 32 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat took place on April 19 in the first phase.

Here is a detailed analysis of the party-wise vote percentage in the Sikkim Assembly elections:

Party-wise vote share

In the Sikkim Assembly elections, the Congress received a mere 0.32% of the votes, significantly lower than the 0.99% votes polled for NOTA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered 5.18% of the votes. The SKM won a dominant 58.38% of the votes, while the SDF received 27.37%, and other parties collectively secured 7.7% of the vote share.

Tamang's dual victory

Prem Singh Tamang won from two constituencies and his party secured 58.38% of the total votes. In contrast, the SKM had won 17 seats in the 2019 assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamang and the SKM for their victory, expressing his anticipation of continued progress in Sikkim.

About Prem Singh Tamang

Prem Singh Tamang, currently the Chief Minister of Sikkim, has been in office since 2019. He hails from West Sikkim and has been active in politics since the early 1990s. Tamang joined the SDF in 1993 and was elected to the Sikkim Assembly from the Chakung constituency in 1994. He served as a cabinet minister in the state government until 2009.

Victory for SKM

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by its president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, achieved a landslide victory in the Sikkim Assembly elections on Sunday. The party won 31 out of 32 seats, securing a second consecutive term in power.

Opposition's poor performance

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years until 2019, managed to win only one seat. SDF president and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, Tamang’s mentor-turned-adversary, lost in both constituencies he contested. This marks the first time since 1985 that the 73-year-old eight-term legislator will not be seen in the assembly.

Modi's congratulatory message

“Congratulations to SKM and CM @PSTamangGolay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times,” Modi said in a post on X. Tamang responded by thanking the Prime Minister and reaffirming his commitment to Sikkim’s development.

BJP and Congress fail to make impact

Despite contesting 31 seats, the BJP did not win any, securing only 5.18% of the votes. Sikkim BJP president Dilli Ram Thapa lost to SKM nominee Kala Rai in the Upper Burtuk constituency. Similarly, the Congress failed to open its account, garnering only 0.32% of the votes, less than NOTA, which received 0.99%.

