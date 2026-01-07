US seizes Venezuela-linked oil tanker after a 2-week chase: How this move could heighten tensions with Russia The seizure of M/V Bella 1 comes in the wake of reports that Russia attempted to shield the vessel by deploying naval forces to escort it.

The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera, in the North Atlantic Ocean after tracking the vessel for more than two weeks, amid reports that Moscow had attempted to shield the ship by deploying naval forces as an escort.

The US military’s European Command confirmed the operation in a post on X, stating that the tanker was seized by the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense for alleged violations of US sanctions.

"The Justice Department and @DHSgov, in coordination with the Department of War, today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of US sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," it wrote in a post on X.

“This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland,” the statement said.

How the oil tanker is linked to Russia

The development comes amid reports that Moscow tried to shield the vessel by deploying naval forces to escort it.

The tanker was originally named Bella 1 and has been linked to sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments. It reportedly evaded a US maritime “blockade” aimed at such vessels and repeatedly refused attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it. After these efforts failed, the ship undertook a prolonged voyage through international waters.

During this period, it was renamed Marinera and reflagged under a Russian registry, a move that significantly complicated the situation.

Why this seizure could raise US-Russia tensions

The reflagging of Marinera under the Russian registry adds a crucial layer of complications in terms of geopolitics. Any move to seize a Russian-flagged vessel carries the risk of drawing Moscow more directly into disputes over sanctions enforcement.

Russia has strengthened its political and economic ties with Venezuela and has consistently criticised US sanctions as illegal. It has also warned against interference with ships operating under the Russian flag.

