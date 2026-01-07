Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, 3 terrorists surrounded Kathua encounter: According to Jammu IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, security forces have surrounded three terrorists in the Kamadh Nullah area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar:

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said. The gunfight began in the evening at Kahog village in the Billawar area after security forces launched a search operation based on inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists, officials said. Sources said around three terrorists are reported to be trapped by the security forces.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

"Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG relentlessly engaged the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Operation," he wrote in another post. .

At around 4 pm, locals spotted a terrorist at Kamad Nallah in the Billawar police station area. They added that the individual could be the same terrorist who was seen earlier in the day at Dhannu Parole. Officials said additional forces have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists.

Major counter-terrorist operation underway

This is being described as the first terrorist encounter of 2026 and the first major operation of the year. The operation is being personally monitored by IG Jammu and SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma.

Firing is continuing from both sides, and the operation is still underway. Security forces said the situation is being closely monitored and detailed information will be shared shortly.