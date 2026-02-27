Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia cleared of all charges by court: Timeline of Delhi liquor policy case

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Friday acquitted former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia and all 21 others accused in a case alleging corruption in the formulation of a new liquor policy for the national capital, delivering a majot setback for the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Rouse Avenue court observed that there was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the framing of the excise policy. The matter, which later came to be known as the Delhi liquor policy case, had caused significant political and legal challenges for the Aam Aadmi Party leadership when they were in power in Delhi.

The case stemmed from the excise policy introduced by the AAP government in 2021–22, which the Kejriwal administration had claimed would generate substantially higher revenue compared to the previous model.

Here's the timeline of the Delhi excise policy case: