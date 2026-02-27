Auqib Nabi claims five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy final vs Karnataka, India call-up awaits

Hubli:

Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Nabi has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The 29-year-old has impressed with both bat and ball and in the final against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, he once again got going, delivering a match-winning performance. He picked up a five-wicket haul to take his tally to 60 wickets, overtaking Mayank Mishra to become the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing season.

After Jammu and Kashmir posted 584 runs on the board in the first innings, Karnataka aimed for a strong start but they couldn’t survive Nabi’s wrath. Senior India opener KL Rahul was expected to lead the proceedings and restore Karnataka’s momentum, but he departed for just 13 runs. Later on, Nabi sent both Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran for a duck each, decimating Karnataka’s middle order.

On Day 4, when Mayank Agarwal was slowly bringing the hosts back into the contest, Nabi removed him as well. He departed for 160 runs and with his dismissal, Karnataka’s hope slightly diminished. Later on, Nabi picked up the wicket of Shekhar Shetty to complete his five-wicket haul. With that, Nabi certainly will be on the radar for an India call-up for the upcoming Test against Afghanistan.

For J&K, Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up two wickets each as Karnataka was bundled for 293 runs in the first innings. With that, the Paras Dogra-led side managed a healthy lead of 291 runs, which could be enough for them to seal their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Omar Abdullah to reach Hubli tonight

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is to reach Hubli tonight for the final day of the Ranji final. He wants to celebrate with the team as J&K are close to pulling off one of the iconic wins in the history of the tournament.

However, as long as there’s hope, Karnataka will try to build. They need to pick up quick wickets in the second innings to put the visitors under pressure. However, even chasing something close to 400 could be difficult on the final day.

