Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Modi: Key points from their discussion

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone on January 7, exchanging warm New Year greetings and extending wishes of peace and prosperity for the people of both nations. The official release from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel strategic partnership, grounded in shared democratic values, mutual trust, and a forward-looking vision.

Zero-tolerance approach to terrorism

During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms. They emphasised the importance of continued cooperation to combat global terrorism and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing momentum in the India-Israel strategic partnership.

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PMO said.

Discussion on Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Netanyahu briefed PM Modi on the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. In response, Modi reaffirmed India’s consistent support for efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region. Both leaders also exchanged views on broader regional and global issues of mutual interest, agreeing to maintain close communication in the months ahead.

Context of sustained diplomatic engagement

This latest conversation follows a series of high-level engagements between the two countries. On December 10, 2025, PM Modi had received a call from Netanyahu to discuss developments in West Asia and reaffirm their commitment to counter terrorism collaboratively.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar undertook a two-day visit to Israel as part of a high-level diplomatic outreach. During the trip, he met with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem, conveying warm wishes from PM Modi and discussing ways to deepen cooperation in technology, economy, skills, talent, connectivity, and security.

Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat. Discussions focused on reviewing progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership and exploring avenues for its further expansion. Jaishankar highlighted India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region, particularly through early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.