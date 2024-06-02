Sikkim Assembly elections results: SKM retains power with landslide victory, wins 31 of 32 seats

Follow us on Image Source : X Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wins his both seats

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday retained power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) managed to win only one seat. SDF's Tenzing Norbu Lamtha from Shyari constituency was the only candidate who won the election from the Opposition side.

CM Prem Singh Tamang wins his both seats

Tamang won from Rhenock seat and he also won his second seat Soreng Chakung constituency. Tamang bagged the Rhenock assembly seat by defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes, an EC official said on Sunday. Tamang bagged 10,094 votes while his nearest rival of the Sikkim Democratic Front got 3,050, he said.

SDF reduces to one seat

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, bagged just one seat.

Pawan Kumar Chamling loses Poklok Kamrang, Namcheybung assembly seats

Former Sikkim chief minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling lost to SKM nominees in both Poklok Kamrang and Namcheybung assembly constituencies he contested. Elections to the assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

In the Poklok Kamrang assembly constituency, Bhoj Raj Rai of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha secured 8,037 votes while Chamling got 4,974 votes, they said.

The Sikkim Democratic Front supremo lost the Namcheybung assembly segment to SKM's Raju Basnet by 2,256 votes.

Bhaichung Bhutia defeated

Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia defeated by rival SKM leader Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 4,346 votes in the Barfung Assembly seat.

Other candidates who register victory

Samdup Lepcha of SKM won the Lachen Mangan Assembly seat defeating his nearest SDF rival Hishey Lachungpa by 851 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

SKM candidate Puran Kumar Gurung won the Chujachen seat defeating his nearest rival Mani Kumar Gurung by 3,334 votes.

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha of SKM won the Djongu Assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Sonam Gyatso Lepcha of SDF by 5007 votes.

Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa loses to SKM rival Kala Rai by 2,668 votes in the Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements.



