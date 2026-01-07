Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reveal son’s name Vihaan: Meaning, origin and the Uri connection Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed their son’s name as Vihaan. From its Sanskrit meaning to its emotional and spiritual significance, here’s why the name feels so fitting.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally shared their son's name, and it has caused waves on social media. The couple recently shared the name of their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, along with a deeply emotional caption describing him as their “ray of light”. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025.

While Vicky and Katrina have kept details around the birth private, in keeping with their famously low-key approach, the name announcement itself has struck a chord. So what does the name Vihaan actually mean, and why does it feel so fitting?

What does the name Vihaan mean?

Vihaan is derived from Sanskrit and broadly means dawn, morning, or the first rays of the sun. In a deeper sense, it symbolises new beginnings, fresh energy, and the moment when darkness gives way to light.

In many Indian traditions, dawn is considered the most sacred part of the day, a time for prayer, reflection and renewal. Naming a child Vihaan quietly ties them to that idea of beginnings that are calm, powerful and full of promise.

Vicky and Katrina's wholesome post

The couple shared a picture of their son's hand and penned, "Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words " Take a look:

Cultural and spiritual significance of the name Vihaan

In Indian philosophy, light is not just visual, it’s spiritual. The morning sun represents clarity, hope and divine blessing. Vihaan fits naturally into this symbolism, which aligns closely with phrases like “prayers are answered” and “gratitude beyond words”.

The name reflects a belief that a child doesn’t just arrive; they change the rhythm of life. Much like dawn, they reset the day.

It’s also worth noting that Vihaan has been gaining quiet popularity in recent years, especially among parents looking for names that feel modern but rooted, spiritual but not heavy.

Why the name Vihaan may be special for Vicky Kaushal

While the couple have not confirmed it, it appears that the name Vihaan has been inspired by Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Uri was one of the most iconic films featuring the actor.