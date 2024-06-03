T20 World Cup 2024 venues: From New York to Dallas, know everything about nine stadiums hosting the tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

The United States of America is hosting its first-ever Cricket World Cup as the T20 fever arrives in the Americas. The ongoing 20-over World Cup is being co-hosted by the USA along with the Caribbean Islands over the course of 28 days from June 1 to June 29.

While West Indies have hosted Cricket World Cups in the past too, their most recent was the 2010 T20 World Cup, which was played at three venues in the Caribbean Islands. The USA has got the first chance to invite a Cricket World Cup on its home soil.

In the ongoing tournament, nine different venues are hosting the biggest sporting spectacle in the shortest format. Three cities in the US - New York, Florida and Dallas and six in the Caribbean witnessed this tournament. Here is all you need to know about every venue of the T20 World Cup.

1 - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium: Nearly six months ago, there was hardly any construction on this ground. The site work began on January 8 this year and the construction commenced in February. This is the first fully modular Cricket Stadium with stands made up of steel and aluminium. The pitches were developed in Adelaide and then transferred to New York via Florida.

This venue never hosted any match before with the India vs Bangladesh T20I warm-up being the first match at the venue. It will host the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Group D clash on June 3, which will be the first International match at the New York-based venue. In all. it will host eight T20 WC 2024 matches, including three India matches.

2 - Grand Prairie Stadium: The Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas is the second venue hosting the T20 World Cup games in the US. The Stadium opened in May 2008 and was a baseball park. It served as the home stadium of the Texas AirHogs in the American Association of Professional Baseball and also of Texas United in the USL League Two soccer.

In October 2020, American Cricket Enterprises acquired the lease and planned to make a cricket ground over a ballpark. The Stadium hosted several games in the first Major League Cricket (MLC), the franchise T20 tournament of the USA. It will host four games in the T20 WC 2024.

3 - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground: The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida is one of the two dedicated stadiums for cricket in the States. It was established in November 2007 and was the first US cricket pitch to get the certification from the ICC to host International matches.

The venue has hosted 25 International matches till now from 2009 onwards. There have been 6 ODIs, 16 T20Is and 3 WT20Is at this venue. In the T20 World Cup 2024, the venue will host four matches and has been given an India game too.

4 - Providence Stadium: The Providence Stadium in Guyana is one of the six venues hosting the tournament. The stadium was built in 2007 specifically to host the 2007 ODI World Cup matches. It has also witnessed the 2010 T20 World Cup games.

The venue has seen 2 Tests, 25 ODIs and 14 T20I matches from 2007 onwards. It will be hosting six matches in the ongoing World Cup including semifinal 2, which will see India if they qualify.

5 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown: The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados is one of the oldest stadiums around. The first International match at the venue was played in 1895, while the maiden Test match was held here in 1930.

The venue has hosted 55 Tests, 48 ODIs and 24 T20Is in its history. It hosted the 2007 ODI World Cup and 2010 T20 World Cup finals. It will witness nine matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup, including three Super Eight matches and the all-important final.

6 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound: The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is a stadium which was built for the 2007 ODI World Cup. It was established in 2006 and has hosted 12 Tests, 22 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, eight games are scheduled to take place at this venue, including four Super Eight games.

7 - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba: The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad is another venue for the high-profile tournament. The stadium was planned to host the 2007 ODI World Cup warm-up games but as it did not get completed, the plan was dropped.

The venue first hosted an International match in 2018, a women's ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies. The venue has hosted CPL finals and will witness five matches in T20 WC 2024, including the first semifinal.

8 - Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown: The Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent is a multi-purpose ground which hosts cricket and football matches. The first International game at the venue was an ODI in 1981.

The venue has seen 3 Tests, 23 ODIs and 2 T20I matches. In the T20 World Cup 2024, it will host five matches, including two Super Eight games.

9 - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet: The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia was built in 2002. The venue was originally named Beausejour Cricket Ground, before being renamed after Daren Sammy, the former West Indies skipper in 2016.

The venue has hosted the 2007 WC semifinal and both semifinals of the 2010 T20 WC. In the ongoing edition of the 20-over WC, the venue will witness six games, including three Super Eight games.