Congress calls INDIA bloc leaders to stay in Delhi on vote counting night to discuss plan of action

Congress on Monday called the senior leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc is to remain present in Delhi till Tuesday night when the counting ends or the morning of June 5. According to sources, a plan of action will be finalised regarding the outcomes of the elections.

The bloc leaders will hold a meeting and discuss the options including, a demonstration, press conference, and meeting with the President, if the results do not come as per their expectations and assessment. Through these steps, they would raise questions on the role of the Election Commission. TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been reported to have taken a positive stand on this. Notably, the I.N.D.I.A bloc has claimed of winning more than 295 seats after conducting a state-wise discussions with the senior alliance leaders on the day of final phase voting.

INDIA bloc and BJP delegation met Election Commission

Earlier, the I.N.D.I.A bloc deleagtion led by Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the full bench of the Election Commission on Sunday, demanding to follow the strict rules prescribed for the vote counting and urged to preferentially count postal ballots over EVMs. Other leaders like Salman Khurshid, D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Nassir Hussian and Sitaram Yechuri accompanied him.

Their meeting was followed by a meeting of BJP delegation led by Fianance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the BJP delegation had urged the poll body to take four important steps including, ensuring the safety and security of the electoral process during the counting and announcement and taking cognisance of the systematic attempts to undermine the electoral process.

On June 1, senior leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders held a meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss about the preparations they should have on the day of counting and how people should be alert, whether it is about the EVMs or the use of Form 17C.

