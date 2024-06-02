INDIA bloc leaders meet Election Commission, seek preferential counting of postal ballots over EVM

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

A day after the polling for all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections ended, the leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc reached the office of the Election Commission on Sunday.

Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Salman Khurshid along with D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Nassir Hussian, and Salman Khurshid reached the poll body. Sitaram Yechuri also reached the office of the Election Commission with other leaders.

What I.N,D,I,A bloc leaders said on the meeting?

After the meeting, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that this was the third time that bloc leaders have met ECI. He said that the delegation met with certain complaints. According to him, there is a statutory rule to count the postal ballots first. However, the poll body has repealed the rule and now EVMs can be counted first. Raising concern over this, Singhvi said, "The net result is that by method of practice, EVMs can be counted and if EVMs counting gets over before the postal ballot, it will still be completed. In other words, the postal ballot counting and result need not be declared first...This is the main complaint...They gave us a patient hearing and we are awaiting a strong action..."

Meanwhile, Yechuri also breifed the media about the meeting and said that they have told the poll body that the counting should be done as per the rules. There should be CCTV monitor, verification of control unit. Additionallly, the data coming from the machine should be confirmed. When the EVM is sealed, reconfirmation should be done during the counting in front of thecounting agents.

Moreover, Congress leader Salman Khurshid also demanded vigilance during the counting and called the meeting promising. Khurshid said, "We requested for very strict vigilance during the counting process and they gave us a satisfactory reply... We didn't question any rules but made sure they are adhered to and followed faithfully. The meeting has been very promising."

CPI General Secretary D Raja also spoke about the meeting with. "... We primarily demanded that the Election Commission should strictly adhere to the Conduct of Election rules 1961, section 54 A...", Raja said.

Counting of votes to take place on Tuesday

The visit comes a day after the polling for the Lok Sabha elections ended. On June 1, an I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting was also held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. As per the Congress president, the meeting was called to discuss about the preparations all parties should have on the day of counting and how people should be alert, whether it is about the EVMs or the use of Form 17C. Notably, the counting of votes and subsequent declaration of results will take place on Tuesday.

