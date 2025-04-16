Robert Vadra appears before ED for 2nd round of questioning in land deal case, says 'Hum kisi se darte nahi' The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram. A Congress government led by chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power in the state at that time.

New Delhi:

Businessman Robert Vadra arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi on Wednesday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Gurugram land deal case. He was accompanied by his wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Vadra, who is also the brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is being investigated in a money laundering probe linked to a 2008 land acquisition in Haryana. Earlier on Tuesday, officials from the central agency questioned him for nearly five hours during the day and recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

'Hum kisi se darte nahi hain': Vadra

"Hum kisi se darte nahi hain (We do not fear anybody)...We are the target because we are relevant. Whether Rahul Gandhi is stopped in the parliament or I am stopped outside," Vadra told news agency ANI just before going for questioning. "I was surprised to see the second summons from the agency as I have already appeared 15 times before the agency regarding the same case. I was questioned for 10 hours, and I gave 23,000 documents. I showed my statements from 2019 to the agency, and you are asking the same questions that I answered in 2019, and the people of the agency were also shocked. I can just say that the agencies are being misused," Vadra added.

What's the case against Vadra?

According to reports, he was first summoned in this case on April 8, but he did not depose and sought a fresh date. The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram. The land deal of February 2008 was done by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, as it purchased a 3.5 acre land in Shikohpur from a firm named Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 7.5 crore. A Congress government led by chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power at that time.

Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold this 3.53 acre land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore. The land deal got into controversy in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as the director general of Land Consolidation and Land Records-cum- Inspector-General of Registration of Haryana, cancelled the mutation of this categorising the transaction as violative of State Consolidation Act and some related procedures.

