YouTuber wife kills husband after getting caught in 'compromising position' with lover, body dumped in drain On the basis of the family's suspicion and CCTV footage, the police questioned Praveen's wife Raveena and her lover Suresh, they confessed the crime. A murder case has been registered against Raveena and Suresh.

Bhiwani:

In another shocking 'wife kills husband' crime spree, a case from Haryana's Bhiwani has come forth. Here, a wife who used to make reels and videos on YouTube killed her husband after he caught her in a compromising position with lover. The two were caught after a CCTV footage surfaced, showing accused carry deceased's body on a bike to dump.

35-year-old Praveen, a resident of Rajasthan, was married to 32-year-old Raveena, a resident of Haryana's Rewari. They have a six-year-old son. Praveen's father Subhash said that Raveena used to have differences with his son. Based on the suspicion of Praveen's family, police solved this murder mystery.

Raveena has been in contact with YouTuber Suresh, a resident of Premnagar, Hansi for one and a half years. Praveen's father had expressed suspicion to the police that his daughter-in-law had killed his son due to an illicit relationship.

CCTV footage unravels the crime

Praveen's family arranged the CCTV footage of all the routes leading out of their house. In this, between 2 and 2:30 in the night of the murder, Raveena and a person wearing a helmet on a bike were seen taking Praveen away wrapped in a cloth in an unconscious state. On showing this video to the police, the case against Raveena got strong.

Praveen's father also told the police that he (Praveen) returned to home on March 25 and had an argument with Raveena. However, he was found nowhere in the morning.

After gathering enough facts, police interrogated Raveena and she confessed to the crime.

Raveena strangled Praveen to death

She confessed her illicit affair with Suresh. Her husband was repeatedly pressuring her to stay away from him. Due to this, she came home on March 25. That very night, she killed her husband by strangling him with her dupatta. After the murder Raveen and Suresh took Praveen's body on a bike to dispose of the body late at night.

(Inputs from Sunil Kumar)