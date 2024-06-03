AFG vs UGA Pitch Report for T20 WC 2024 Match 5: How will the surface play at Providence Stadium in Guyana?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan team

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup is up and running and the fifth match of the tournament will see Afghanistan and Uganda getting their campaign underway. Uganda are featuring in the mega event for the first time in their cricketing history and will be led by Brian Masaba. On the other hand, Afghanistan have featured quite a few times now and in fact, are a formidable side especially in the shortest format.

Afghanistan faced Scotland in one of their warm-up games and won it comfortably by 55 runs. On the other hand, Uganda lost to Namibia by five wickets as they couldn't defend 134 runs. However, both teams played their warm-up encounters at two different venues in Trinidad and this match is scheduled to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Providence Stadium, Guyana Pitch Report

Guyana has hosted a total of 30 T20I matches so far with an average first innings score of 124 runs. 13 matches each have been won by teams batting and bowling first so far while the highest successful chase at this venue is 169 runs by West Indies against Bangladesh. In the only match played at this venue so far in T20 World Cup, West Indies took 19 overs to chase down the target of 137 overs. The pitch was very slow and at one stage, they needed 37 runs off 19 deliveries to win.

Providence Stadium, Guyana - T20I numbers Game

Matches Played - 30

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average first inns score - 124

Highest total recorded - 194/5 by India Women vs New Zealand Women

Highest total chased - 169/5 by West Indies vs Bangladesh

Squads

Uganda squad: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa(w), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba(c), Kenneth Waiswa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad