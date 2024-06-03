'Thanks to Maldives, Israelis can now explore beauty of Lakshadweep': Israel after Male bans its citizens

Follow us on Image Source : @ISRAELININDIA/X Israel Embassy shares a photograph of beach in Kerala

New Delhi: "Thanks to the Maldives Government’s decision, Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of Lakshadweep," Israeli consul general Kobbi Shoshani asserted in a strong message to Male after it announced to ban entry of Israeli citizens. The latest remarks came a day after President Mohamed Muizzu-led Maldives government announced to ban on the Israeli passport following its decision to attack Gaza.

Besides, the Israeli embassy in India also shared photographs of top tourist hotspots in India and underscored how Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with the utmost hospitality here. "Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats," the Israel Embassy said in a social media post.

While the Maldivian cabinet decided to ban Israeli passports, the actual implementation of the decision will require legal reforms.

10,966 Israeli tourists visited the Maldives in 2023

Maldives receives more than one million tourists each year. About 10,966 Israeli tourists visited the Maldives in 2023, while 15,748 Israelis travelled to the country in 2023. Israel issued a travel warning in December urging its citizens against visiting the Maldives, citing increased anti-Israel sentiment during the war with Hamas.

Israel does not have diplomatic ties with the Muslim-majority nation after they were suspended in 1974. However, Israelis have been allowed to visit the country famed for its islands since diplomatic dialogue to normalise ties between the two started more than a decade ago, but have not succeeded despite at times looking "promising".

The Maldivian cabinet on Sunday also decided to appoint a special presidential envoy to identify the areas in which Palestine requires support from the Maldives and organise fundraising events to assist Palestinians through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The Gaza conflict began on October 7 after Hamas initiated an attack on Israel, killing over 800 and capturing 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel launched a massive counter-offensive against the Palestinian militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. More than 36,000 people, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza in Israel's action, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

