Israel cautions its citizens from travelling to Maldives after Muizzu announces to ban Israeli passport

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts. The latest move by Male came as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rose over the war in Gaza. The president’s office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign. Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.

Israel advises its citizens to avoid travelling Maldives

Soon after the announcement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry also recommended its citizens refrain from travelling to Maldives.

