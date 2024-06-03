Monday, June 03, 2024
     
Kerala man arrested for assaulting cabin crew, trying to open door of Air India Express flight

Fearing a security threat, the pilot made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and alerted the security officials.

June 03, 2024
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the cabin crew onboard a Bahrain-bound Air India Express flight and attempting to open the aircraft's door, an official said on Monday. An official from Sahar police said that the accused, Abdul Musavir Nadukandee, was arrested after the flight made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Saturday.

Nadukandee, a native of Kerala, woke up as the flight departed from Kozhikode and immediately went to the rear of the aircraft. There, he allegedly assaulted the cabin crew and tried to open the aircraft door, he said.

Accused assualted other passengers onboard 

After the crew members successfully escorted the man back to his seat, he began verbally abusing and physically assaulting other passengers. He also threatened to open the emergency door.

Due to concerns about security, the pilot opted for an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and promptly notified security officials.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 336 (act endangering life), 504 (provocation to breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act.

(With PTI inputs)

