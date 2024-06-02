Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat, lands at airport amid emergency alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes only

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight, carrying 306 people onboard from Paris, received a bomb threat, after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival in Mumbai, a source said. The flight made the emergency landing at 10.19 am on Sunday.

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

What did Vistara say?

What did Vistara say?

“We confirm that a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard Vistara flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024. Following the protocol, we immediately informed the relevant authorities. The flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of paramount importance to us,” Vistara Spokesperson said.

Similar bomb threat on June 1

In yet another such incident, an IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday and all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft after landing at the Delhi airport. In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.

"Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines and the crew followed all standard operating procedures," it said. According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.

Similar incident on Delhi-Varanasi flight

Earlier on May 28, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi had received a bomb threat early morning. However, it had turned out to be a hoax. This comes after a thorough search was conducted of the flight at the Delhi airport. "A tissue paper, with the word 'bomb' written on it, was found in the lavatory of Indigo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax," a senior CISF official said.