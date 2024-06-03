Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad over bomb threat, third such incident in June

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bomb threat: Akasa Air Delhi-Mumbai flight, carrying 186 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to security reasons after it received a bomb threat on board. With security as a top priority, all passengers have been evacuated, and the flight is currently undergoing thorough checks.

According to the Akasa Air spokesperson after the bomb threat was received the Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 am.

What did Akasa Air say?

Akasa Air spokesperson said, "Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 03, 2024, and carrying 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members on board, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 hrs. All passengers have been deplaned. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on the ground."

Similar bomb threat incident

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight, carrying 306 people onboard from Paris, received a bomb threat, after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival in Mumbai. The flight made the emergency landing at 10.19 am on Sunday (June 2).

In yet another such incident, an IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday (June 1) and all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft after landing at the Delhi airport. In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.

"Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines and the crew followed all standard operating procedures," it said. According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.

Earlier on May 28, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi had received a bomb threat early morning. However, it had turned out to be a hoax. This comes after a thorough search was conducted of the flight at the Delhi airport. "A tissue paper, with the word 'bomb' written on it, was found in the lavatory of Indigo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax," a senior CISF official said.