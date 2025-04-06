Nepal minister accuses ex-king of breaching agreement, warns of action for anti-constitutional activities Nepal's Communication Minister, Prithvi Subba Gurung, accused former King Gyanendra of breaching his agreement to honour the constitution, warning of legal action if he continues anti-constitutional activities.

Nepal’s Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, on Sunday accused former King Gyanendra of violating an agreement he had made with political parties to honour the constitution of Nepal. Speaking at a program in Lamjung district, Gurung warned that if the former monarch continued activities against the constitution, the government would take appropriate legal action.

The agreement, according to Gurung, was that Gyanendra would respect the constitution and refrain from any activities undermining the sovereignty of the people. He had agreed with the political parties that he and his family would live in designated areas — his mother, former Queen Ratna Rajyalaxmi Shah, would reside in a section of the Narayanhiti Palace, while Gyanendra would stay in Nagarjun Palace on the outskirts of Kathmandu. In exchange, the government would provide him with the privileges of a former head of state, but he would not interfere with the sovereign rights of the citizens.

However, Gurung pointed out that the former king had breached this agreement with his controversial statement on Democracy Day, February 19, 2025, where he suggested that it was time for him to "become active to save the country and maintain national unity." This statement, Gurung argued, was a direct violation of the commitment he had made not to interfere with political matters or challenge the constitution.

Gurung further commented that, while the government had previously tolerated such activities as part of a democratic system, the former king’s recent remarks were inciting anti-constitutional and anti-system movements. He warned that as these actions began to take a violent and anarchic turn, the government would no longer stay passive. Legal action would be initiated against those engaging in such activities.

“The government will not remain a silent spectator in this situation,” Gurung emphasized, making it clear that any attempt to disrupt the constitutional order would not be tolerated.

This accusation comes amidst growing tensions surrounding the monarchy in Nepal. In late March, pro-monarchy demonstrations had erupted, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy, a cause that has found some support among certain political circles. On March 31, Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss Nepal-India relations, following the pro-monarchy protests in Nepal, some of which turned violent. The protests in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a photojournalist, and over 100 injuries.

Notably, Indian Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been seen as a supporter of the pro-monarchy movement in Nepal, with some demonstrators even carrying placards featuring his image during their rallies. This has raised concerns in Nepal regarding external influences on the internal political situation.

In conclusion, Gurung reaffirmed that the current coalition government between the CPN-UML and Nepali Congress would remain in power until the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for 2028.

(PTI inputs)