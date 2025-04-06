Advertisement
  Pune: Massive fire breaks out in wooden house, firefighting vehicles deployed | Video

Pune: Massive fire breaks out in wooden house, firefighting vehicles deployed | Video

Fire in Pune
Fire in Pune
Edited By: Devanshe Pandey
PunePublished: , Updated:

A fire broke out in a wada (traditional wooden house) in the Nana Peth area of Pune city. No casualties were reported. Efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Pune Fire Department deployed five firefighting vehicles: Pune Fire Department, PRO

