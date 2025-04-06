Pune: Massive fire breaks out in wooden house, firefighting vehicles deployed | Video

A fire broke out in a wada (traditional wooden house) in the Nana Peth area of Pune city. No casualties were reported. Efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Pune Fire Department deployed five firefighting vehicles: Pune Fire Department, PRO
