Maratha activist Manoj Jarange calls off 20-day fast, gives three months' 'ultimatum' to Maharashtra govt

Beed:

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday (September 17) called off his 20-day-old fast and warned the Maharashtra Government that he would take the protest to Mumbai if his demands over Maratha reservation were not considered in three months.

Jarange holds talks with govt

According to the news agency PTI, Jarange announced his decision after talks with a government delegation which included ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Dada Bhuse, MLC Prasad Lad and MLA Suresh Dhas and senior officials, at Patoda in Beed district.

During their meeting with Jarange in Patoda, where the activist had stopped while travelling to Mumbai, the delegation apprised him of the steps taken by the state government towards providing reservation for the Maratha community.

Vikhe Patil suggested that Jarange should depute three representatives to monitor the progress of official work for considering his demands. "It will take around three-four months to act on the Kolhapur and Satara gazette after a written comment is received from the advocate general," the minister said, and urged Jarange to call off his hunger strike.

Jarange's ultimatum to Maharashtra govt

Jarange said he is firm on his demand for "official recognition" of historical administrative records like the Hyderabad Gazette, Satara Gazette, and Aundh Gazette so Marathas can prove Kunbi lineage and claim OBC reservation benefits. "The government should give in writing that not a single 'Kunbi' record will be ignored. The chief minister should sign that paper," he said.

Jarange said he will take his protest to Mumbai if the government reneges on the assurance given to him. "If we are betrayed in the next three months, then we all will directly go to Mumbai along with our kids and women," he said, and asked the over one lakh Marathas who had already gone to Mumbai to return to their homes.

Jarange, who set out from his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, was scheduled to reach Mumbai on September 19 after passing through Ahilyanagar, Pune and Khopoli in Raigad district.

CM Fadnavis questions timing of agitation

The development came days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government would not tolerate any intimidating tactics and questioned the timing of the agitation during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the police. "Police had rejected Jarange's application seeking nod to protest in Mumbai. Police will decide on any fresh application based on its merits," he added.

The Chief Minister also said the government expected the protests not to disrupt Ganeshotsav, describing it as a major public festival in Mumbai and Pune and one of the biggest Hindu festivals. "It is a very big festival in Mumbai and Pune and is celebrated publicly as one of the biggest Hindu festivals," he told reporters.

Fadnavis said the government had accepted 12 of the 13 'legally valid' demands raised by Maratha protesters.

Last year, Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan had brought south Mumbai to a standstill as thousands of his supporters poured into the city. That agitation was called off on September 2, 2025, after the government accepted six of his eight demands and initiated steps for Kunbi classification certificates.

(With PTI inputs)

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