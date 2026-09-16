Paracetamol, blood pressure medicine fail quality test at Nagpur government hospitals

Nagpur:

Nagpur's two major government hospitals are facing questions over the quality of medicines supplied for patient use. Paracetamol and a blood pressure medicine sent to Government Medical College and Hospital and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital did not meet the prescribed quality standards in laboratory testing by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Following the FDA laboratory report, both hospitals were directed to immediately stop the distribution and use of the medicines. The hospitals have also been asked to withdraw the available stock.

Distribution of medicines stopped

Dr Avinash Gawande, superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, said the hospital administration withdrew around 1.25 lakh paracetamol tablets after receiving the FDA's letter. Distribution of these tablets has now been stopped.

He said the hospital already has around 2.5 lakh paracetamol tablets from other companies. As a result, patients are not expected to face a shortage of paracetamol, and the medicines supplied by other companies continue to be distributed.

FDA raises objection over colour of paracetamol tablets

According to Dr Gawande, the FDA's laboratory report raised an objection regarding the colour of the paracetamol tablets. Based on this finding, the sample tested was considered not to meet the prescribed quality standards.

He said the medicine had reached Government Medical College in July. After the hospital received the FDA's communication, its distribution was stopped and the available stock was called back.

Where did the medicines come from?

Dr Gawande said the medical college has a separate drug purchase department for procuring medicines. The Head of the Department of Pharmacology oversees the arrangements related to drug purchases.

He said some medicines at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital were being used at a slower pace. As a result, the medicines were sent from there to Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur, and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur.

Dr Gawande said the medical college already had sufficient medicines available. Therefore, despite the withdrawal of the concerned medicines, there is no shortage affecting patient treatment.

He added that around 2.40 lakh medicines are available at the place from where the hospital regularly procures medicines. This means the withdrawal of the medicines under question has not created a shortage at the hospital.

Blood pressure medicine also fails quality test

The FDA's testing did not raise concerns only over the paracetamol. A medicine prescribed for patients with high blood pressure also failed to meet the prescribed quality standards.

The paracetamol sample, commonly used for fever and body pain, was found to have an issue related to its external appearance. The sample of the blood pressure medicine was also found not to conform to the prescribed quality standards.

Following the laboratory findings, the medical administration immediately stopped the distribution of both medicines and ordered the available stock to be withdrawn.

Medicine samples were collected in August

The Food and Drug Administration conducts regular testing of medicines supplied to government hospitals. As part of this process, samples of the paracetamol and blood pressure medicines were collected in August.

After laboratory testing, the reports for the samples did not meet the prescribed quality standards. Following the findings, the concerned government hospitals were instructed to immediately stop distributing the medicines and withdraw the available stock.

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