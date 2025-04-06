Indian Idol Season 15: Manasi Ghosh crowned winner in spectacular grand finale Manasi Ghosh was declared the winner, securing the coveted trophy and a brand new car.

In an unforgettable grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15, Manasi Ghosh emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious title and the grand prize – a brand-new car. The finale, which aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, was a whirlwind of emotions, heart-pounding moments, and breathtaking musical performances, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats until the very end. Mansi took home a brand new car and Rs 25 lakh prize money. The excitement reached a fever pitch as Manasi’s consistent brilliance, coupled with her emotional depth, earned her the coveted winner’s trophy, solidifying her place as the next big star in the music industry.

Top 3 finalists

The finale saw three outstanding finalists battle it out for the top spot – Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Sneha Shankar. All three displayed incredible vocal prowess and stage presence, but it was Manasi who stole the show with her stellar performances, capturing the hearts of millions of viewers.

Sneha Shankar became the third runner-up of Indian Idol 15. She won Rs 5 lakhs in prize money. Sneha made headlines well before the finale. The 19-year got a much-needed break when T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar surprised her with a recording contract.

Since its debut in October 2024, Indian Idol Season 15 has kept audiences hooked with its mix of raw talent, compelling storytelling, and unforgettable music. Over the course of five months, the show has provided a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their skills, with each contestant bringing something unique to the stage.

Throughout the season, Manasi Ghosh’s performances stood out. Whether she was delivering soulful ballads or upbeat numbers, she always connected with the audience on an emotional level. Her versatility and consistency throughout the competition made her a favorite among the judges and fans alike. Her emotional performances struck a chord with viewers, making it clear that she was a deserving winner.

The competition was intense, with Sneha Shankar and Subhajit Chakraborty also putting up a strong fight. Both showcased their incredible vocal talents, earning their spots in the top 3. Sneha’s melodic voice and Subhajit’s dynamic range made them tough competitors, but in the end, it was Manasi’s unwavering dedication and flawless performances that set her apart.

The grand finale was a night filled with excitement, nostalgia, and celebratory moments. The contestants wowed the audience with their best performances yet, while celebrity guests added extra sparkle to the event. Special tributes to the contestants’ journeys throughout the season added an emotional touch, as they reflected on the challenges and milestones that brought them to the finale.