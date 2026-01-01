Congress leader Nana Patole compares Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram, BJP calls it 'excessive sycophancy' The states from Congress leader Nana Patole comes as the BJP has repeatedly criticised Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the temple after its consecration ceremony.

New Delhi:

A political controversy erupted on Thursday after Congress leader Nana Patole compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed the remark “sycophancy pro max”. Nana Patole said this while responding to questions about Rahul Gandhi not visiting the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya since its inauguration. He stated that Rahul Gandhi was “doing the work of Lord Ram”, explaining that Lord Ram stood for justice for the oppressed and deprived, a role he claimed Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling today.

Rahul Gandhi is working in footsteps of Lord Ram: Nana Patole

"Rahul Gandhi is working in the footsteps of Lord Shri Ram. The way the people of the country are suffering today, the role that Lord Shri Ram played in giving justice to the oppressed and suffering people at that time, Rahul Gandhi is doing the same work,” he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi is working according to the same ideology. “I don't want to equate them; God is God, and we are human beings. If Rahul Gandhi is working for the oppressed and suffering, working for the farmers, working for the country, working for the constitution, talking about Ram Rajya, then there is nothing wrong with that. When Rahul Gandhi goes to Ayodhya, he will have darshan of Ram Lalla. When Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of the country, he unlocked the gates of Ram Lalla's temple and performed the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony). We have our faith and devotion, and we bow our heads there.”

The development comes as the BJP has repeatedly criticised Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the temple after its consecration ceremony.

Congress has crossed all limits of sycophancy: BJP

Reacting strongly to the Congress leader’s remarks, BJP leaders accused the party of insulting the Hindu faith and religious sentiments. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress was engaging in excessive sycophancy while simultaneously disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

“Once again, the Congress Party has crossed all limits of sycophancy by claiming Rahul Gandhi is like Lord Ram. Earlier, they credited Sonia Gandhi for the Christmas celebrations. This is the same Congress that opposed the Ram Mandir and mocked the Pran Pratishtha as ‘naach gaana’,” Poonawalla said.

CR Kesavan slams Nana Patole’s remarks

Moreover, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also slammed Patole’s remarks, calling them an "unforgivable and grievous insult" to the faith of millions of devotees. He also questioned whether Patole would ask Rahul Gandhi why he had allegedly mocked the Ram Temple consecration ceremony or why he had not visited the shrine so far.

Commenting on Nitesh Rane's statement that the Mumbai mayor will be a Hindu, Nana Patole said that whether the mayor is Hindu or not is not the issue. “When Rane was in Congress, he used to go to Muslim homes and eat biryani; many pictures of him doing so have surfaced. Now that he's in the BJP, he's talking about Hindus. I don't want to comment on this. We have worked with his father. He's just a child. What should I say about what a child says? Nitesh Rane is just a child in front of us,” he said.

Also Read:

'You did mischief': Rahul Gandhi's banter at Digvijaya Singh over RSS-BJP praise